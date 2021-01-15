Email
article imageTracy Young talks about Cyndi Lauper 'Hope' remix, plans for 2021 Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy winner Tracy Young chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the Cyndi Lauper "Hope" remix, playing Times Square for New Year's Eve and she shared her future plans.
"Last year, I brought the New Year in with a Grammy, and I ended 2020 performing at New Year's Eve in Times Square, where I performed with Cyndi Lauper," she said.
"Just when you think that you can't get any bigger than a Grammy, playing Times Square for New Year's Eve was pretty major," she added.
Young produced and arranged the remix of "Hope." On the remix for "Hope," she said, "I saw Cyndi Lauper at the Grammy Awards last year. Cyndi and I have a long relationship together. I bumped into her and we picked up where we left off."
In the fall of 2020, she was featured in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York, which is hosted by Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. "Donna is awesome," Young exclaimed.
Regarding her plans for 2021, Young revealed that she is working on new music with Debbie Gibson and Cyndi Lauper, as well as her own original underground music. "During the pandemic, I have been focusing on new music, streaming on Twitch and I am trying to keep busy," she said.
Her remixes are available by clicking here.
To learn more about Grammy award-winning artist Tracy Young and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page and follow her on Twitch.
