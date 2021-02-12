Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran country singer-songwriter Tracy Lawrence chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 30th anniversary in the country music business. "It feels good," he admitted. "I feel very settled and very content. I am excited about going back to work. We have shows booked for March and April, and hopefully, things will start getting back to normal soon." Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is his first release from Hindsight 2020, and it will be available on April 23. This 10-song collection features all-new material from this country crooner, who penned nine out of the 10 songs. "The first single 'Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell' dropped today. It is somewhat autobiographical since it talks about going through some tough times and seeing the world through a different lens. It's a country-rocker," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Lawrence said, "It has its pros and cons. I like the accessibility of everything. Over the last year, there has been a lot of new technology that has helped bridge the gap during the quarantine. I think it has forced us into Zoom meetings and Zoom writes. The technology has helped us not feel so isolated." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Content." Lawrence defined the word success as "being happy in life." "If you are successful, you can't put a price on that. True success is contentment," he said. Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Tracy Lawrence and his music, check out his Tracy Lawrence Jon Paul Bruno In celebration of this landmark milestone in his country music career, he is releasing a special project, Hindsight 2020, which is a three-volume album that will be released throughout the year. It is a celebration of 30 songs for the three decades of Tracy Lawrence. It is a blend of brand-new material, collaborations, as well as some of Lawrence's favorite songs. "30 years feels like I'm old," he said with a sweet laugh."It feels good," he admitted. "I feel very settled and very content. I am excited about going back to work. We have shows booked for March and April, and hopefully, things will start getting back to normal soon."Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is his first release from Hindsight 2020, and it will be available on April 23. This 10-song collection features all-new material from this country crooner, who penned nine out of the 10 songs. "The first single 'Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell' dropped today. It is somewhat autobiographical since it talks about going through some tough times and seeing the world through a different lens. It's a country-rocker," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, Lawrence said, "It has its pros and cons. I like the accessibility of everything. Over the last year, there has been a lot of new technology that has helped bridge the gap during the quarantine. I think it has forced us into Zoom meetings and Zoom writes. The technology has helped us not feel so isolated."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Content."Lawrence defined the word success as "being happy in life." "If you are successful, you can't put a price on that. True success is contentment," he said.Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Tracy Lawrence and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about tracy lawrence, Country, Music, Singersongwriter tracy lawrence Country Music Singersongwriter