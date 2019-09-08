Email
article imageTool tops the Billboard 200 charts with 'Fear Inoculum' album

By Markos Papadatos     13 hours ago in Music
Grammy award-winning metal band Tool has a major commercial milestone to celebrate. "Fear Inoculum" reached the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.
This marks the group's third consecutive debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Fear Inoculum was released on RCA Records, and it sold over 270,000 units. According to Billboard, sales were the "biggest week for a rock album in over one year."
The album's commercial success reached the worldwide level since it went on to debut at No. 1 in Australia, Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium; moreover, Fear Inoculum landed in the Top 5 in such countries as the United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, and Finland. It received favorable reviews from music critics.
The band will be kicking off a North American tour to promote this new album. On November 19, they will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Tool's latest studio offering, Fear Inoculum, is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Tool and their new music, check out their official Facebook page and their official homepage.
Read More: Fear Inoculum earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was described as "amazing."
