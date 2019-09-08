This marks the group's third consecutive debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Fear Inoculum
was released on RCA Records, and it sold over 270,000 units. According to Billboard
, sales were the "biggest week for a rock album in over one year."
The album's commercial success reached the worldwide level since it went on to debut at No. 1 in Australia, Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium; moreover, Fear Inoculum
landed in the Top 5 in such countries as the United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, and Finland. It received favorable reviews from music critics.
The band will be kicking off a North American tour to promote this new album. On November 19, they will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Tool's latest studio offering, Fear Inoculum
