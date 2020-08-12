Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Tony Stampley chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new song "Colorblind," and having 17 of his songs recorded by Hank Williams Jr. The message that he wants listeners to take away from "Colorblind" is that "we are all God's children." He is the son of veteran country star Joe Stampley as your father. "I decided to follow in my dad's (Joe Stampley) footsteps when I was 15. Dad took me into Pantego Sound Studios in Dallas, Texas. I recorded my first three songs there and decided singing is what I wanted to do. My dad bought me my first electric guitar, a '69 Blondeneck Fender Telecaster, the same one I play today." His songs have been cut by many artists including Hank Williams Jr., who was just announced as the latest inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame. "Dad and Hank Jr. were brother-in-laws. I wrote five songs when I first moved to Nashville. Fortunately, Hank Jr. recorded three of them. He has been recording my songs ever since," he said. Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson hailed "last of the outlaws." "I met Chris Janson through a mutual friend of ours, Greg Humphreys. Chris and Greg were playing at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville. Greg introduced me to Chris and told me Chris would like to write with me. So, we go way back," he said. Speaking of Chris Janson, he listed him as his dream collaboration choice in country music. "I think that would have to be Chris Janson, because we are friends and he is just so down to earth. We would have a lot of fun singing together," he said. For young and aspiring country songwriters, he said, "I would tell all new writers to network and write with those that they gel with. I would also recommend that they try to write with writers that have had their songs recorded." He shared that the song he wished he would have written is "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" by Hank Williams. "Hank Sr. wrote that one from the heart," he admitted. On his inspiraton to write the song "Colorbind," he said, "After the events that happened in Ferguson, my co-writer and friend, Bonnie Swayze, came to me with the idea for 'Colorblind.' After the latest events that have happened with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, we both felt it was time to put out the song."The message that he wants listeners to take away from "Colorblind" is that "we are all God's children."He is the son of veteran country star Joe Stampley as your father. "I decided to follow in my dad's (Joe Stampley) footsteps when I was 15. Dad took me into Pantego Sound Studios in Dallas, Texas. I recorded my first three songs there and decided singing is what I wanted to do. My dad bought me my first electric guitar, a '69 Blondeneck Fender Telecaster, the same one I play today."His songs have been cut by many artists including Hank Williams Jr., who was just announced as the latest inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame. "Dad and Hank Jr. were brother-in-laws. I wrote five songs when I first moved to Nashville. Fortunately, Hank Jr. recorded three of them. He has been recording my songs ever since," he said.Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson hailed "last of the outlaws." "I met Chris Janson through a mutual friend of ours, Greg Humphreys. Chris and Greg were playing at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville. Greg introduced me to Chris and told me Chris would like to write with me. So, we go way back," he said.Speaking of Chris Janson, he listed him as his dream collaboration choice in country music. "I think that would have to be Chris Janson, because we are friends and he is just so down to earth. We would have a lot of fun singing together," he said.For young and aspiring country songwriters, he said, "I would tell all new writers to network and write with those that they gel with. I would also recommend that they try to write with writers that have had their songs recorded."He shared that the song he wished he would have written is "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" by Hank Williams. "Hank Sr. wrote that one from the heart," he admitted. More about Tony Stampley, Colorblind, hank williams jr, chris janson Tony Stampley Colorblind hank williams jr chris janson