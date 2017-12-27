Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music New York - Tony Garofalo, the original founding member of Strawberry Fields and John Lennon impersonator, chatted with Digital Journal about their Beatles tribute act. Garofalo revealed that he cannot choose a personal favorite Beatles song. "They are all masterpiece compositions, simply the greatest music ever written," he admitted. The musician is drawn to the music of the Beatles since it speaks about such diverse topics as love, politics, relationships, colors, social fabrics and the news of the day. "Every song is different and unique musically, and it just never ever gets old," he explained. On their plans for the New Year, "2018," Garofalo said, "We perform nationally, as well as most outdoor venue shows in the summers New York tri-state's thriving music scene, with a new 19th consecutive season year at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square, New York City, where we play every Saturday at the Beatles brunch." Regarding the impact of technology on the contemporary music scene, Garofalo said, "Nothing much has changed musically, but technology has just added more buttons and controls. We are able to replicate the orchestrated albums live on stage with pre-recorded stringed and woodwind instruments to make the show sound more like the original recordings, a detail that most fans look for in our show. Thanks to technology, we don't have to drag out a full 65 piece orchestra every time we play somewhere, although we do routinely perform live with the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra at some select venues, which is a true experience to witness live!" For their dedicated fans, he concluded, "Put your seat-belts on! You are in store for an unforgettable experience! If you love The Beatles, this is your show! If you don't, you'll definitely become a new fan, no doubt about that." Strawberry Fields at B.B. King Blues Club in New York Strawberry Fields publicity image On December 30, they are performing at "Strawberry Fields has been in business for 30 years, and it is comprised of the best Beatles musicians in the industry including original and touring cast alumni from the Broadway hit musical Beatlemania, including a true left handed Paul McCartney bassist," Garofalo said. "We pride ourselves on note- for-note replication of the entire Beatles catalogue. Fans can expect a true Beatles experience. It's like seeing the Beatles live for the very first time. Most people never got to see the Beatles as a group, so now is their chance to relive the experience. With the band performing in full costume, they are transcended into an imaginary era, finding themselves singing uncontrollably along with the band and having the time of their lives!"Garofalo revealed that he cannot choose a personal favorite Beatles song. "They are all masterpiece compositions, simply the greatest music ever written," he admitted.The musician is drawn to the music of the Beatles since it speaks about such diverse topics as love, politics, relationships, colors, social fabrics and the news of the day. "Every song is different and unique musically, and it just never ever gets old," he explained.On their plans for the New Year, "2018," Garofalo said, "We perform nationally, as well as most outdoor venue shows in the summers New York tri-state's thriving music scene, with a new 19th consecutive season year at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square, New York City, where we play every Saturday at the Beatles brunch."Regarding the impact of technology on the contemporary music scene, Garofalo said, "Nothing much has changed musically, but technology has just added more buttons and controls. We are able to replicate the orchestrated albums live on stage with pre-recorded stringed and woodwind instruments to make the show sound more like the original recordings, a detail that most fans look for in our show. Thanks to technology, we don't have to drag out a full 65 piece orchestra every time we play somewhere, although we do routinely perform live with the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra at some select venues, which is a true experience to witness live!"For their dedicated fans, he concluded, "Put your seat-belts on! You are in store for an unforgettable experience! If you love The Beatles, this is your show! If you don't, you'll definitely become a new fan, no doubt about that."On December 30, they are performing at B.B. King Blues Club in New York City. To learn more about Strawberry Fields, the Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Strawberry Fields, Beatles, New york, bb king blues club Strawberry Fields Beatles New york bb king blues club