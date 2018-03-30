Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music LA-based alternative singer-songwriter KEMME chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Poof." She is the niece of the late Tom Petty. When asked what inspires her songwriting, she said, "It might sound paradoxically uninspired, but really everything. Writing the songs in this EP, I was inspired by my own personal experiences but film and storytelling and score played as big of a role as anything. A lot of the time, I’ll think of a line or hook and just write a whole song around that. I have a song sitting around that’s just remixed audio samples from ASMR videos and one of auto-tuned sounds my cat made. If I like something enough and I have the motivation, I'll just run with it." On her plans for the future, she said, "After the EP drops, I'll be finalizing the music video short that'll accompany it. And beyond that, my plans are just to keep creating and collaborating." For aspiring singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to continue to create and share, especially since at some point, somebody is bound to listen. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, KEMME said, "The music industry has turned inside out because of technology. Headphones affect how we listen to music and what music we listen to on the go; with electronic equipment, it's so much easier to create and share music, plus, the music we make has moved away from organic and towards electronic/digital; then there's the whole concept of streaming services." Regarding KEMME's use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "All of my work is on my laptop. Other than my voice, pen, and notebook, there really isn’t a single instrument I use that doesn’t utilize electronic technology. I work primarily in Ableton but record in ProTools. While there's something ideal about organic sounds, I love working with MIDI because I can kind of use it as a crutch for my impatience to perfect the piano or guitar (or really any other instrument). Someone once called me a MIDI slut and they weren't wrong." For her fans and listeners, she concluded, "Thanks so much for listening, you’re the real stars." "Poof" is available on On her single "Poof," she said, "It’s the first song off my EP, My First Great Movie, that basically follows a girl falling in and out of love. I wanted to start off in the beginning, when the narrator revels in her independence, thinking she's in complete control of her destiny, image, and desires. Of course she's not, but she doesn't know that yet. I wanted to introduce her in a somewhat empowered image before she self-destructs in the following songs."When asked what inspires her songwriting, she said, "It might sound paradoxically uninspired, but really everything. Writing the songs in this EP, I was inspired by my own personal experiences but film and storytelling and score played as big of a role as anything. A lot of the time, I’ll think of a line or hook and just write a whole song around that. I have a song sitting around that’s just remixed audio samples from ASMR videos and one of auto-tuned sounds my cat made. If I like something enough and I have the motivation, I'll just run with it."On her plans for the future, she said, "After the EP drops, I'll be finalizing the music video short that'll accompany it. And beyond that, my plans are just to keep creating and collaborating."For aspiring singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to continue to create and share, especially since at some point, somebody is bound to listen.On the impact of technology on the music business, KEMME said, "The music industry has turned inside out because of technology. Headphones affect how we listen to music and what music we listen to on the go; with electronic equipment, it's so much easier to create and share music, plus, the music we make has moved away from organic and towards electronic/digital; then there's the whole concept of streaming services."Regarding KEMME's use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "All of my work is on my laptop. Other than my voice, pen, and notebook, there really isn’t a single instrument I use that doesn’t utilize electronic technology. I work primarily in Ableton but record in ProTools. While there's something ideal about organic sounds, I love working with MIDI because I can kind of use it as a crutch for my impatience to perfect the piano or guitar (or really any other instrument). Someone once called me a MIDI slut and they weren't wrong."For her fans and listeners, she concluded, "Thanks so much for listening, you’re the real stars.""Poof" is available on Spotify More about tom petty, KEMME, poof, Singersongwriter tom petty KEMME poof Singersongwriter