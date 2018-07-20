Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music U.K. singer-songwriter Tom Odell chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "If You Wanna Love Somebody" and his upcoming show in New York this September. On September 17, 2018, Odell will be playing live at Rough Trade NYC in Brooklyn. "I decided I wanted to give my fans in America a chance to listen to the new album in the way it was written, which is on the piano," he said. "I wanted to play the songs for people how they were originally created. I am doing these songs on my own, stripped down. I have never done a tour like this before. I've always had a band but I am feeling brave. We are doing two shows at Rough Trade NYC, since I didn't want it to lose its intimacy. I am very excited to come back to America. It's going to be great." His album, Jubilee Road, will be released on October 12 via RCA Records. "I am very excited about that as well. I feel I have been working on this album for a very long time. It is a culmination of 10 years worth of writing," he said. "I am very stoked for people to hear it." Odell listed such female artists as Lorde and Sigrid as his dream female collaboration choices. "I love Lorde, she's a brilliant artist. Sigrid has a unique sound and is a wonderful songwriter," he said. For his fans, Odell said, "I think it's my most honest album, and I really can't wait for people to hear it. It's a bit different than most of the music that is being released today. It is unique in that regard." He defined the word success as "Being able to create and to be able to make hits, and to put out your work." Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Odell said, "I don't really spend too much time thinking about it. It is always going to change how people listen to my music, whether it is downloading my music or streaming my music. That is always going to change." On this album, Odell acknowledged that he tried to use as little technology as possible. "I really wanted this album to focus more on the music and lyrics," he said. "I very much stayed away from computers, until the recording was done, and I only used technology to record it." He did admit that he does use Voice Memos on his phone to record song ideas. "That is loved by musicians and journalists across the world," he said. "If You Wanna Love Somebody" is available on For more information on singer-songwriter Tom Odell, his new music and touring schedule, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Regarding his new single "If You Wanna Love Somebody," Odell said, "It was the last song I wrote for the album, and I am really proud of it. 'If You Wanna Love Somebody' is a song about love."On September 17, 2018, Odell will be playing live at Rough Trade NYC in Brooklyn. "I decided I wanted to give my fans in America a chance to listen to the new album in the way it was written, which is on the piano," he said. "I wanted to play the songs for people how they were originally created. I am doing these songs on my own, stripped down. I have never done a tour like this before. I've always had a band but I am feeling brave. We are doing two shows at Rough Trade NYC, since I didn't want it to lose its intimacy. I am very excited to come back to America. It's going to be great."His album, Jubilee Road, will be released on October 12 via RCA Records. "I am very excited about that as well. I feel I have been working on this album for a very long time. It is a culmination of 10 years worth of writing," he said. "I am very stoked for people to hear it."Odell listed such female artists as Lorde and Sigrid as his dream female collaboration choices. "I love Lorde, she's a brilliant artist. Sigrid has a unique sound and is a wonderful songwriter," he said.For his fans, Odell said, "I think it's my most honest album, and I really can't wait for people to hear it. It's a bit different than most of the music that is being released today. It is unique in that regard."He defined the word success as "Being able to create and to be able to make hits, and to put out your work."Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Odell said, "I don't really spend too much time thinking about it. It is always going to change how people listen to my music, whether it is downloading my music or streaming my music. That is always going to change."On this album, Odell acknowledged that he tried to use as little technology as possible. "I really wanted this album to focus more on the music and lyrics," he said. "I very much stayed away from computers, until the recording was done, and I only used technology to record it."He did admit that he does use Voice Memos on his phone to record song ideas. "That is loved by musicians and journalists across the world," he said."If You Wanna Love Somebody" is available on iTunes For more information on singer-songwriter Tom Odell, his new music and touring schedule, check out his official homepage : Digital Journal reviewed Tom Odell's single "If You Wanna Love Somebody." More about Tom Odell, New york, Brooklyn, Singersongwriter, Jubilee Road Tom Odell New york Brooklyn Singersongwriter Jubilee Road