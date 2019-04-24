Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Singing sensation Toly Rod chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show on April 28 at Repertorio Español in New York City. He announced that he has a new single coming out next month. "I will incorporate live acoustic music with a live band with the magic of the theatre to help create a very intimate night," he said. "I will be covering all the Latin artists that people love. To learn more about this acoustic show at Repertorio Español, Most impressive about this production is that Rod co-produced and co-directed it with Pou and Gabriel. "Miguel Vandres also served as co-executive producer with me and Diana," he said. "Hopefully, this is something that will turn into a regular event." This past February, as Rod revealed that there is a new single in the works, that he hopes will be released at some point in May of 2019. He also added his music on all the digital platforms, including iTunes and For more information on rising Latin pop sensation Rod will be joined with such multifaceted entertainers Diana Pou and Gilberto Gabriel. This acoustic show will take place at 7 p.m. at Repertorio Español in Manhattan and it will feature them covering the music of Juan Luis Guerra, Draco, Vicente García, Café Tacvba, Gloria Estefan, Riccie Oriach, and Monsieur Perineum, among others. "It's going to be a very magical night. It will be consist of Spanish music and the contemporary hits," he said. "We are adding original songs, which is very exciting. It is going to be a great experience.""I will incorporate live acoustic music with a live band with the magic of the theatre to help create a very intimate night," he said. "I will be covering all the Latin artists that people love. Repertorio Español has been running for over 50 years, and I am honored to be a part of it."To learn more about this acoustic show at Repertorio Español, click here Most impressive about this production is that Rod co-produced and co-directed it with Pou and Gabriel. "Miguel Vandres also served as co-executive producer with me and Diana," he said. "Hopefully, this is something that will turn into a regular event."This past February, as Digital Journal reported , Rod performed at Tilila in the Bronx. "Tilila was great. The weather didn't help, but I had a favorable amount of people come and see me that night," he said.Rod revealed that there is a new single in the works, that he hopes will be released at some point in May of 2019. He also added his music on all the digital platforms, including iTunes and Spotify For more information on rising Latin pop sensation Toly Rod , check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about toly rod, Repertorio Espaol, Latin, Pop toly rod Repertorio Espaol Latin Pop