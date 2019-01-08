Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Latin pop singer-songwriter Toly Rod chatted with Digital Journal about his January 10th show at Travesias in the Bronx. Rod also spoke about the digital transformation of the music business (thanks to Spotify and iTunes). Rod revealed that his plans for 2019 include "new songs, a music video, more acoustic shows and some cool collaborations with other artists." Digital transformation of the music industry On this impact of technology in the music business, especially with the plethora of streaming services such as iTunes and Spotify, Rod said, "It feels great to rely on these platforms. Distribution has become easier and effective, now you can share a song in seconds and also choose from many different options to download or stream music." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a Latin pop musician, Rod said, "I use Instagram and Facebook a lot. I believe they're great tools to promote, reach people and stay connected. I think it's great that every time you post on social media you have the opportunity to reach people from all over the world." Rod is also proud of the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act in Congress. "I think artists deserve to be compensated. Online streaming has become the main option and it's only fair to get a cut for bringing new listeners," he acknowledged. For his dedicated fans and listeners, Rod said, "I want to thank everyone that believed in me. It feels great to have people that want to see my musical work, creativity, and my next steps, it's great motivation. I can't wait to release new music." To learn more about Latin pop sensation Toly Rod and his music, check out his official On his upcoming show at Travesias, Rod said, "I am very excited about this show. I will be singing covers that I really enjoy performing and I will also add some original songs. The show is at a Latin-American restaurant with a great environment and delicious food."Rod revealed that his plans for 2019 include "new songs, a music video, more acoustic shows and some cool collaborations with other artists."On this impact of technology in the music business, especially with the plethora of streaming services such as iTunes and Spotify, Rod said, "It feels great to rely on these platforms. Distribution has become easier and effective, now you can share a song in seconds and also choose from many different options to download or stream music."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a Latin pop musician, Rod said, "I use Instagram and Facebook a lot. I believe they're great tools to promote, reach people and stay connected. I think it's great that every time you post on social media you have the opportunity to reach people from all over the world."Rod is also proud of the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act in Congress. "I think artists deserve to be compensated. Online streaming has become the main option and it's only fair to get a cut for bringing new listeners," he acknowledged.For his dedicated fans and listeners, Rod said, "I want to thank everyone that believed in me. It feels great to have people that want to see my musical work, creativity, and my next steps, it's great motivation. I can't wait to release new music."To learn more about Latin pop sensation Toly Rod and his music, check out his official Facebook page More about toly rod, LatinPop, Singersongwriter, digital transformation toly rod LatinPop Singersongwriter digital transformati...