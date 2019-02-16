Email
article imageToly Rod opens up about solo concert at Tilila in the Bronx Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Bronx - On February 16, singer-songwriter Toly Rod spoke to Digital Journal about his upcoming solo show at Tilila in Bronx, New York. Rod also shared his thoughts about the Music Modernization Act.
His forthcoming solo concert will take place on Wednesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. in the Bronx. "The show is at Tilila, which is a very cool spot for local artists and people that enjoy live music."
Rod noted that many great musicians have performed at this venue, and in addition, it has great food and delicious drinks.
He shared his excitement about this show. "I will be singing covers that I really enjoy performing in Spanish and English, and I will also include some of my original material," he said.
Regarding his plans for the year, Rod said, "I will release some new songs and a new music video. I also plan to do more acoustic shows, and some neat collaborations with other artists."
The Latin heartthrob also expressed his views on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which passed unanimously by Congress. "It's a great feeling to know that songwriters are being protected and respected," he said. "There is a lot of hard work and passion involved when it comes to writing songs, so it's only fair that we get compensated for it."
For his dedicated listeners, Rod said, "I want to thank everyone that constantly supports me and believes in my music." "It is great to have people that want to listen to my music and my musical creations. It's a great motivator, I can't wait to release my new music."
To learn more about Toly Rod and his new music, check out his official Facebook page.
