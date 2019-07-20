By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Todd Snider has extended his 2019 tour for the rest of this year, and Ramblin' Jack Elliott will serve as his special musical guest on select shows. Snider will be joined by veteran folk singer-songwriter Ramblin' Jack Elliott, who appeared in the Netflix documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, which was added to the streaming service in June of 2019. Both artists have been friends for quite a while, but this will mark the first time that they ever go on tour together. Snider praised Ramblin' Jack Elliott as one of the most significant folk artists to ever live, and rightfully so. Snider's latest studio offering, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, features 12 songs and it was recorded at the iconic Cash Cabin Studio. It was inspired after he had many dreams about the late "Man in Black," country legend Johnny Cash. Jason Isbell is featured on the background vocals, and Snider plays every musical instrument on the album. His musical influences include Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and Woody Guthrie, among others. His live shows are a combination of sharp songwriting, strong musicianship and folk music storytelling. Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Todd Snider, his latest album and tour dates, check out his His exclusive western tour will hit such cities as Albuquerque, New Mexico, Boulder, Colorado, Flagstaff, Arizona, Los Angeles, California, New Braunfels, Texas, Portland, Oregon, Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as San Francisco, California, among other stops.Snider will be joined by veteran folk singer-songwriter Ramblin' Jack Elliott, who appeared in the Netflix documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, which was added to the streaming service in June of 2019.Both artists have been friends for quite a while, but this will mark the first time that they ever go on tour together. Snider praised Ramblin' Jack Elliott as one of the most significant folk artists to ever live, and rightfully so.Snider's latest studio offering, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, features 12 songs and it was recorded at the iconic Cash Cabin Studio. It was inspired after he had many dreams about the late "Man in Black," country legend Johnny Cash. Jason Isbell is featured on the background vocals, and Snider plays every musical instrument on the album.His musical influences include Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and Woody Guthrie, among others. His live shows are a combination of sharp songwriting, strong musicianship and folk music storytelling.Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about singer-songwriter Todd Snider, his latest album and tour dates, check out his official website More about Todd Snider, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Folk, Singersongwriter Todd Snider Ramblin Jack Elliott Folk Singersongwriter