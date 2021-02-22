Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTodd Rundgren up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
Iconic artist and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren has earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks Todd Rundgren's third consecutive nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has been eligible for this tremendous honor since 1996. He is credited for being a "wizard, a true star." He is an individual that can do it all in the entertainment business.
Rundgren is a true jack of all trades, and he continues to redefine the sound of rock and roll through his genre-melding songwriting and production.
Rock singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren
Rock singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren
Gary Hahn
To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter and producer Todd Rundgren, check out his Facebook page and his website.
Instagram

Rundgren (@the_todd_rundgren)

More about todd rundgren, Rock, Producer, Singersongwriter, Rock and roll hall of fame
 
Latest News
Top News
Adain Bradley talks 'Wrong Turn' and 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Dominic Adriano Albano parts ways with Jabbr podcast Special
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iraq's ancient Christian community, decimated by violence, fear
Mogul vs Mogul: Australia's tech law pits Murdoch against Zuckerberg
BJ Gruber talks poetry book, fitness, and life during quarantine Special
Amid scars of war, Iraqi archbishop readies for pope
Turkey's French teachers caught in diplomatic crosshairs
Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire
Essential Science: Autonomous cars edge to the future