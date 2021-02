Rock singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren Gary Hahn

Instagram

This marks Todd Rundgren's third consecutive nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . He has been eligible for this tremendous honor since 1996. He is credited for being a "wizard, a true star." He is an individual that can do it all in the entertainment business. Rundgren is a true jack of all trades, and he continues to redefine the sound of rock and roll through his genre-melding songwriting and production.To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter and producer Todd Rundgren , check out his Facebook page and his website