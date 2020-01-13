Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTodd Rundgren to embark on 'The Individualist, A True Star' Tour

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Huntington - Veteran rock singer-songwriter and producer Todd Rundgren will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island on May 28.
This show will be a part of "The Individualist, A True Star" Tour, which is presented by SiriusXM. He will be celebrating his fourth studio album A Wizard, A True Star, which was released back in March of 1973, and every night, he will be playing a full side of the album.
To learn more about Rundgren's upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington, check out the venue's official homepage.
Rundgren is a true jack of all trades: singer, songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist. He has helped shape the rock and roll landscape into what it is today.
His extensive catalog of music features such smash singles as "I Saw The Light," "Hello It's Me," "Can We Still Be Friends," and "Bang The Drum All Day."
As a producer, he has worked on seminal albums by such artists as Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, and Daryl Hall & John Oates, among countless others.
He is nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
For more information on Todd Rundgren and his upcoming tour dates, check out his official homepage.
More about todd rundgren, The Individualist, A True Star, Tour
 
Latest News
Top News
Iraq warns of 'collapse' if Trump blocks oil cash
Iran denies 'cover-up' as anger mounts over downed airliner
Op-Ed: Russia’s sixth gen S70 UAV fighter is trickier than it looks
Essential Science: Earth-size habitable-zone world detected
Marshall Tucker Band and Charlie Daniels Band to tour together
Pope Francis repeats support for celibacy after Benedict outburst
Record number of U.S. coal-fired power plants shut down in 2019
McQueen criticises BAFTA for lack of diversity
Criss Angel shares positive news about five-year-old son's health
Healing powers of Manuka honey explored in new study