This show will be a part of "The Individualist, A True Star" Tour, which is presented by SiriusXM. He will be celebrating his fourth studio album A Wizard, A True Star
, which was released back in March of 1973, and every night, he will be playing a full side of the album.
To learn more about Rundgren's upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington, check out the venue's official homepage
.
Rundgren
is a true jack of all trades: singer, songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist. He has helped shape the rock and roll landscape into what it is today.
His extensive catalog of music features such smash singles as "I Saw The Light," "Hello It's Me," "Can We Still Be Friends," and "Bang The Drum All Day."
As a producer, he has worked on seminal albums by such artists as Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, and Daryl Hall & John Oates, among countless others.
He is nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
's Class of 2020.
For more information on Todd Rundgren
and his upcoming tour dates, check out his official homepage
.