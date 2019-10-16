Email
article imageTodd Rundgren scores nod for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Iconic singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Todd Rundgren has earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
This marks his second consecutive career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its "Performers" category. He has been eligible for a nod since 1995.
Rundgren is credited for being a "true jack of all trades." According to the Rock Hall's website, he redefined the sound of rock and roll thanks to his genre-melding songwriting and production, and rightfully so.
A multifaceted musician, Rundgren has influenced everybody from Prince, to Daryl Hall & John Oates, as well as Bjork and Daft Punk. Two years ago, Rundgren released White Knight, which features collaborations with Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and Robyn. This showcases Rundgren's impact as one of rock and roll's finest renaissance men.
On October, 12, Rundgren performed at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, along with Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, and other equally esteemed and gifted musicians (Jason Scheff, Christopher Cross, and Joey Molland), where they paid homage to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' White album.
For more information on veteran rock star Todd Rundgren, visit his official homepage.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 nominees, check out the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.
