article imageTodd Rundgren presents braille version of his autobiography

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 21, iconic rocker Todd Rundgren presented a braille version of his autobiography to the Library of Congress Ceremonial Office.
A dedicated and long-time fan of Todd Rundgren named Julie Dye was in attendance at his concert in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 6.
Dye had presented Rundgren with a Braille copy of his book, The Individualist, that her blind daughter, Chelsea, made by hand specifically for him.
Rundgren flew Julie Dye and Chelsea to Washington, DC, to attend his concert in the area, as well as the ceremony on the following morning.
The first leg of the Beatles "White" Album tribute tour came to an end on October 20, and Rundgren thought of presenting his autobiography to the Library of Congress, in particular, their National Library Service For The Blind And Disabled division.
Aside from Todd Rundgren, the Beatles "White" Album tribute tour featured such distinguished musicians as Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Christopher Cross, Joey Molland, and Jason Scheff.
This journalist reviewed their October 12th show, in the round, at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island.
Micky Dolenz Todd Rundgren and other iconic artists playing the Theatre at Westbury
Micky Dolenz, Todd Rundgren and other iconic artists playing the Theatre at Westbury
Gary Hahn
Last week, as Digital Journal reported, Todd Rundgren scored his second consecutive career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
To learn more about Todd Rundgren, check out his official website.
