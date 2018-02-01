Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Electronic newcomer Todd Helder chatted with Digital Journal about his new track, "I Need," and the digital transformation of electronic dance music (EDM). Helder is drawn to electronic music due to its acceptance. "I enjoy all genres of music but electronic music gives me a feeling that none of the others provide, especially in a live setting. When you're all together listening and dancing to music like this, no one cares what your sexual identity, standing, or race is. EDM truly presents a culture of acceptance and understanding," he said. His goal for the year is to release more new music, and he wants to entertainment as many people as possible with it. For aspiring DJs and producers, Helder said, "I believe that I am not in the position yet to give advice to others as I'm still an aspiringDJ and producer myself. But if someone asks me, I would tell them to watch multiple tutorials and masterclasses made by the likes of Dyro and Deadmau5, and of course to follow their hearts." Digital transformation of electronic music On the impact of technology on the electronic music business, he said, "Well, without it, I probably wouldn't even be in the music industry. The new technology opens a new world of possibilities. The amount of different sounds I am able to use is just insane." As an electronic musician, Helder shared that he uses technology all the time. "I am constantly producing on my laptop or when I’m playing a video game once in a while and when I'm not on my computer, In am using my phone especially when I'm in the train to keep me busy and even when I'm with friends, who by the way help me an awful lot with my career and support me all the way. I don't know what I would do without my laptop and WiFi to be honest," he explained. Helder listed Dua Lipa as his dream female duet choice, especially since she has "the perfect voice." For his fans, he concluded about his single "I Need," "Thanks for supporting me! Without you, I would never be where I am now!" "I Need" is available on To learn more about Todd Helder, check out his On his optimistic new single "I Need," Helder said, "The message I want to spread with this track is to be there for each other and be kind to each other, because there is too much of negativity in the world."Helder is drawn to electronic music due to its acceptance. "I enjoy all genres of music but electronic music gives me a feeling that none of the others provide, especially in a live setting. When you're all together listening and dancing to music like this, no one cares what your sexual identity, standing, or race is. EDM truly presents a culture of acceptance and understanding," he said.His goal for the year is to release more new music, and he wants to entertainment as many people as possible with it.For aspiring DJs and producers, Helder said, "I believe that I am not in the position yet to give advice to others as I'm still an aspiringDJ and producer myself. But if someone asks me, I would tell them to watch multiple tutorials and masterclasses made by the likes of Dyro and Deadmau5, and of course to follow their hearts."On the impact of technology on the electronic music business, he said, "Well, without it, I probably wouldn't even be in the music industry. The new technology opens a new world of possibilities. The amount of different sounds I am able to use is just insane."As an electronic musician, Helder shared that he uses technology all the time. "I am constantly producing on my laptop or when I’m playing a video game once in a while and when I'm not on my computer, In am using my phone especially when I'm in the train to keep me busy and even when I'm with friends, who by the way help me an awful lot with my career and support me all the way. I don't know what I would do without my laptop and WiFi to be honest," he explained.Helder listed Dua Lipa as his dream female duet choice, especially since she has "the perfect voice."For his fans, he concluded about his single "I Need," "Thanks for supporting me! Without you, I would never be where I am now!""I Need" is available on iTunes To learn more about Todd Helder, check out his official Facebook page More about Todd Helder, I NEED, edm, Electronic More news from Todd Helder I NEED edm Electronic