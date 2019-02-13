Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Pop singer Tina DeCara has released her new music video for "Solo," which is an ode for single people on Valentine's Day. Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere of the video. "Solo" is the follow-up to her previous single "Illusion," which was well-received on Spotify. The tune is about loving yourself even when you are lonely. Her music video was directed by David Wept, and its lyrics are melancholic yet relatable. DeCare acknowledged that she has been living solo for a while. The song was written during one of her down moments. "I sat with a bottle of wine and had a little pity party in my music journal," she admitted, and the rest is history. She has an inspiring message for anybody who is struggling to make it through another day: "take a moment to breathe and relax." She also encouraged them not to try to solve all of their problems at once. Instead, tackle issues one at a time, so that the person can be strong enough for the next battle. The pop songstress grew up on Long Island with her parents and her two brothers. Her musical influences included David Bowie, "Mother Monster" Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse. Although her friends were unsupportive of her dreams, her parents encouraged her to pursue music. Whenever she is feeling down or isolated, DeCara finds music as an escape by listening to records. "Solo" is available on To learn more about Tina DeCara and her new single "Solo," check out her Her song "Solo" deals with celebrating the one person that you could always count on in life, and that would be yourself. She filmed a music video for the tune on the boardwalk on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York."Solo" is the follow-up to her previous single "Illusion," which was well-received on Spotify. The tune is about loving yourself even when you are lonely. Her music video was directed by David Wept, and its lyrics are melancholic yet relatable.DeCare acknowledged that she has been living solo for a while. The song was written during one of her down moments. "I sat with a bottle of wine and had a little pity party in my music journal," she admitted, and the rest is history.She has an inspiring message for anybody who is struggling to make it through another day: "take a moment to breathe and relax." She also encouraged them not to try to solve all of their problems at once. Instead, tackle issues one at a time, so that the person can be strong enough for the next battle.The pop songstress grew up on Long Island with her parents and her two brothers. Her musical influences included David Bowie, "Mother Monster" Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse. Although her friends were unsupportive of her dreams, her parents encouraged her to pursue music. Whenever she is feeling down or isolated, DeCara finds music as an escape by listening to records."Solo" is available on Spotify and on iTunes To learn more about Tina DeCara and her new single "Solo," check out her official Facebook page More about Tina DeCara, Solo, Single, Valentine's day Tina DeCara Solo Single Valentine s day