Webster - Country singer Tim Charron chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming concert on September 9 with Poison front-man Bret Michaels at the Indian Ranch in Webster, Massachusetts.

Tim Charron Nicole Nolan

"I am beyond stoked to play with Bret Michaels again on September 9 at the Indian Ranch. Every time we perform together it's an explosive, sing-along party," Charron exclaimed.

For more information on the Indian Ranch, visit the venue's official homepage

When asked about what to expect at this concert, Charron responded, "You can expect thousands of music fans to have a blast, leave their worries behind and get lost in a kick-ass rocking outdoor concert with Bret Michaels and The Tim Charron Band."

Charron is drawn to Bret Michaels and Poison for a variety of reasons. "What I love most about Bret Michaels and Poison are the songs that I grew up with, sharing the stage with a musical icon. The fact that Bret is as nice off stage as he is onstage, and most of all the amazing rush of performing for his fans. They are awesome," he said.

Digital transformation of the music business

On the impact of technology on the music business, Charron said, "I feel that technology has changed music in a few ways. It is great that studios and the recording process are much less expensive for up-and-coming music artists. I believe that some music is oversimplified to the point where people (DJs) can just press play and people believe they are musicians. Overall, though technology doesn't change the most important thing, the song. It all starts with a song."

To learn more about the Tim Charron Band, check out their official website