Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran country artist Tim Atwood chatted about "Non-Essential Worker Blues," which he is releasing later today. Digital Journal has the scoop. The raw home video of "Non-Essential Worker Blues" was recorded on a cell phone in Atwood's living room. This song is relatable to many Americans who never thought about their professions and passions as being non-essential and who long for the day when they can be essential once again. At 6:30 p.m. CST today, "Non-Essential Worker Blues" will be taking Facebook by storm as multiple outlets will be streaming it at once at "Most artists are used to being on the road, going from town to town and rarely sitting still," Atwood said with a laugh. "Now, we are all stuck at home – having no idea we are non-essential. So, now we have to become creative and find some humor in a tough situation. Everyone I know has been affected by the events in the world and hopefully the 'Non-Essential Worker Blues' will make their day a little better." Tim Atwood began his music career playing gospel music at the age of 13 for The Harris Family. Before settling in at the Grand Ole Opry, he toured with country legends Mel Street, Lynn Anderson, and Jim Ed Brown where he can still be seen regularly on the rebroadcasts of Jim Ed Brown's TV series "Nashville On The Road."