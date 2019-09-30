Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country sensation Tim Atwood chatted with Digital Journal about his decorated career in country music, which has spanned over five decades. "I've worked with everybody from Porter Wagoner, Minnie Pearl, Roy Acuff. I have even played with Vince Gill, Taylor Swift, and Carrie Underwood," he said. On September 22, he was a part of the "Musician Spotlight" in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "That was such a thrill," he said. "I have played piano for 60 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. I have played for almost half of them. To play on my own was an exciting thing for me to do." He was named "Fan Favorite" by the Genuine Country Music Association in 2017. "That's a group of genuine country music fans. I was honored to get that award. I thought it was really nice," he said. In 2018, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame by the Academy of Local Musicians in Nashville. "I am excited about being in the music business for 50 years and I am doing a show this weekend to celebrate this anniversary at the Midnight Jamboree," he said. "I will have a new CD out this spring." Atwood is drawn to traditional country music due to its storylines. "Each song has a story to be told, whether it's happy or sad. It's a connection to people and I just love country music," he said. His song "That's How I Roll" was recorded by "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely with Vince Gill on guitar. "I wrote that song five years ago, and Jeannie liked it so she dediced to record it. That's the first song another artist cut of mine and she did it as a duet with Lorrie Morgan and they had Vince Gill playing guitar. That was such an honor to have those three people collaborate on a song that I wrote," he said. On being a country artist in this digital age, he said, "The quality these days is a lot better. I have seen all of the changes. There are some good things about it and some things not quite as good. The old LPs have a warmer sound to them, but the digital songs are quite perfect. The integrity of the songs is still the same. I do like the digital sound but there is a warmth in the older two-inch tape." Atwood defined success as "having the character and the strength and the drive to do what you want to do, as well as to touch as many people's lives as you can." To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Tim Atwood, check out his official Atwood is a 38-year Grand Ole Opry veteran, who has played the piano for over 8,500 performances there. He made his debut as an artist on the Grand Ole Opry in 2017. "I am truly blessed. It's a dream come true. To be able to spend 38 years there is very ecstatic. I do like the digital sound but there is a warmth in the older two-inch tape."Atwood defined success as "having the character and the strength and the drive to do what you want to do, as well as to touch as many people's lives as you can."To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Tim Atwood, check out his official Facebook page and his website