Uniondale
Former teen queen Tiffany will be playing Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island on June 30, as part of New Kids on the Block's "Mixtape" Tour.
Tiffany will be opening for New Kids on the Block along with fellow former teen queen Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty by Nature.
As Digital Journal reported this past May, Tiffany released a new version of her signature classic "I Think We're Alone Now." It is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
This new version of "I Think We're Alone Now" was co-produced by Mark Alberici and Tiffany, and it was directed by Marc Trojanowski of Loftworks.
Tiffany's band members include Mark Alberici on guitar, Oliver Alberici on guitar, Cody Waggett on drums, Jake Barr on bass, Sam Swallow on the keyboard and Tony Castillo on the keyboard.
For more information on Tiffany, check out her official Facebook page and her official website.