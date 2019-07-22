By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On October 20, former teen queen Tiffany will be performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. To learn more about this upcoming show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, check out the venue's Throughout her accomplished career in the music business, Tiffany has sold in excess of 15 million units, and two of her smash singles "I Think "We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for two weeks each. At the time, Tiffany set a record where she was the youngest female pop recording artist to top the Billboard charts with her breakthrough studio album, Tiffany, at the age of 16. She was also the youngest artist to have consecutive No. 1 singles. Her Pieces of Me album is available on For more information on her forthcoming show dates, check out her Read More: Tiffany sat down and chatted with Tiffany just finished a tour with New Kids on the Block as part of their critically-acclaimed "Mixtape" Tour, and she will be embarking on her "Pieces of Me" solo tour.To learn more about this upcoming show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, check out the venue's official website Throughout her accomplished career in the music business, Tiffany has sold in excess of 15 million units, and two of her smash singles "I Think "We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for two weeks each.At the time, Tiffany set a record where she was the youngest female pop recording artist to top the Billboard charts with her breakthrough studio album, Tiffany, at the age of 16. She was also the youngest artist to have consecutive No. 1 singles.Her Pieces of Me album is available on iTunes and on Spotify For more information on her forthcoming show dates, check out her official homepage : Tiffany sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to the "Mixtape" show at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. More about Tiffany, mulcahy's, Mixtape, Tour, new kids on the block Tiffany mulcahy s Mixtape Tour new kids on the bloc... Pieces of Me