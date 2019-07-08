Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Former teen queen Tiffany sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to her show at Nassau Coliseum at the New Kids on the Block "Mixtape" Tour. She also opened up about being an artist in this digital age and the Music Modernization Act. "All of the regrouping with the fans and taking my new music to them has been amazing," she said. "I am looking forward to seeing them again in the fall." Tiffany shared that she is headed to Europe and to festivals, and she is promoting her new music. She also hopes to have a limited edition cookbook for her fans, which will hopefully be released by the end of the year. On being an artist in this digital age, Tiffany said, "You need to keep up with it. I'm learning every day, and I'm looking forward to my podcast next month called 'Pieces of Me.' It's an ever-changing industry." Tiffany shared that she feels strongly about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) since she's a songwriter herself. She felt that it was a long-time coming. "My friends and family who are songwriters deserve recognition and commission for that. That's their livelihood. We all have to support songwriters," she said. She listed John Mayer and Robert Plant as her dream male duet choices in the music business. For her fans, she said, "It has been quite a journey and it's not over. There is lots more to come. I am looking forward to going to the United Kingdom and doing all the festivals there." Tiffany defined the word success as follows: "loving what you do. Being happy, and fulfilling inside. Having love and giving love." Her album To learn more about On performing on Long Island as part of the "Mixtape" Tour, she said, "It's amazing. This is really cool. Donnie Wahlberg had a great vision on this tour. The more and more that you do it, you feel stronger and stronger.""All of the regrouping with the fans and taking my new music to them has been amazing," she said. "I am looking forward to seeing them again in the fall."Tiffany shared that she is headed to Europe and to festivals, and she is promoting her new music. She also hopes to have a limited edition cookbook for her fans, which will hopefully be released by the end of the year.On being an artist in this digital age, Tiffany said, "You need to keep up with it. I'm learning every day, and I'm looking forward to my podcast next month called 'Pieces of Me.' It's an ever-changing industry."Tiffany shared that she feels strongly about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) since she's a songwriter herself. She felt that it was a long-time coming. "My friends and family who are songwriters deserve recognition and commission for that. That's their livelihood. We all have to support songwriters," she said.She listed John Mayer and Robert Plant as her dream male duet choices in the music business.For her fans, she said, "It has been quite a journey and it's not over. There is lots more to come. I am looking forward to going to the United Kingdom and doing all the festivals there."Tiffany defined the word success as follows: "loving what you do. Being happy, and fulfilling inside. Having love and giving love."Her album Pieces of Me is available on iTunes To learn more about Tiffany and her music, check out her official website More about Tiffany, Mixtape, Tour, new kids on the block, nassau coliseum Tiffany Mixtape Tour new kids on the bloc... nassau coliseum