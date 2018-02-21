Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Three Days Grace bassist Brad Walst chatted with Digital Journal about their new studio album, "Outsider," which comes out on March 9, via RCA Records. Walst revealed that "The Mountain" was the first song that they actually wrote for this album back in September of 2016. "Funny enough, it was the first song that we finished, and it was pretty cool that it was the first single," he said. "'The Mountain' is about the every day struggle in this crazy world, and we all have those struggles. It really digs deep in the inner struggle of just being human and trying to get through the way." UFC fighter Misha Cirkunov makes a cameo in their music video for "The Mountain." "He is a great fighter. We actually saw him fight in Toronto a few years ago," Walst said. Each day, Walst is motivated by his three boys at home, as well as the dedicated Three Days Grace fans. "They are 11, 9 and 7 years old, and they are full of energy," he admitted. "When I am out on the road, I love meeting fans and just hanging out with our fans. They are a great motivation!" Walst's advice for aspiring bassists is for them to "practice." "It takes a lot of work to get up on stage, and when you get on stage, you need to give it 110 percent," he said. From Outsider, Walst listed "The Abyss" as his personal favorite song, due to its "dark, heavy and eerie" vibe. "To be honest, we spent a lot of time on this album, probably the most out of any record we've done," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, Walst said, "Be true to your fans! Your fans are the reason you are here. Also, spend as much time as you can on your craft, and collaborate. Collaboration is the key to making amazing music. We've always believed that." The acclaimed Three Days Grace bassist defined the word success as contentment in life. "Being happy with yourself. It doesn't really have to do with money. Having a happy life is a big one for sure," he said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology in the music business, Walst said, "Obviously, technology has changed the music business fast. When we first got signed, we had MySpace. I think it's for the better. A lot of new artists can emerge easier thanks to social media. It allows you to have access to your fans all over the world. Back in the early days, we didn't really go to Europe that much, but now we are going there more often. These are places that we wouldn't know we had fans without social media. It is pretty awesome that way." 