article imageThird annual Dottie West Birthday Bash to honor Bill Anderson

By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Music
Nashville - The third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash will be honoring fellow Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson this October.
This year's event will take place on October 9, 2019, at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee, and it will be hosted by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely, who is affectionately known as "Miss Country Soul."
Whisperin' Bill Anderson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June of 2018. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Bill Anderson and Steve Wariner at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Bill Anderson and Steve Wariner at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Photo by Larry Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame
The proceeds from the third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash will aid the Nashville Musicians Emergency Relief Fund.
As Digital Journal reported, West was posthumously inducted into the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. She was the first woman to win the Grammy Award for "Best Country Vocal Performance, Female" for "Here Comes My Baby Back Again."
Last year's Dottie West Birthday Bash was a celebration of her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, where she was recognized in the "Veterans Era" category.
To learn more about the music and legacy of Dottie West, check out her Facebook page.
