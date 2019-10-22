Email
article imageThin Lizzy up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Irish rock band Thin Lizzy scored a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, where they are in a company of elite musicians (past and present).
Thin Lizzy is one of 16 nominated musical acts this year for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and one of the most overdue. Nine of this year's nominees appear on the ballot for the first time. Aside from Thin Lizzy, the remaining eight artists that are first-time nominees include Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T.Rex, and Whitney Houston.
The band Thin Lizzy is credited for their classic twin lead guitar harmonies, as well as their raw and poetic lyrics, and their high-energy live concerts that subsequently defined the genre of hard rock. They have been eligible for a nod since 1996, and this marks their first-ever nomination. The eligible band members for this nomination include Eric Bell, Brian Downey, Scott Gorham, Phil Lynott, and Brian Robertson.
This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is presented by Klipsch Audio and it will be held on May 2, 2020, at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.
For more information on the 16 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, or to cast a fan vote, check out their official homepage.
To learn more about the Irish rock group Thin Lizzy, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about thin lizzy, Rock and roll hall of fame, Irish, Rock, Band
 
