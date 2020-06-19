Email
article imageThe Zombies to release classic albums on vinyl this summer


By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies will be releasing three of their classic albums on vinyl. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The Zombies were one of the most influential bands of the '60s musical era. They will be releasing reissues of their timeless albums The Zombies, I Love You, and R.I.P on vinyl on July 31.
Their eponymous breakthrough album features such smash singles as "She's Not There" and "Tell Her No"; moreover, I Love You is best known to Zombies fans as their ultimate compilation, which was released as their introduction to the American people after the commercial success of "She's Not There." The reissue of I Love You on vinyl will be the album's first wide re-release in the United States.
R.I.P went down in musical history as the iconic group's "lost" record. It was assembled following the success of "Time of the Season." It is comprised of the group's final recordings and other tunes such as "Imagine the Swan" and "If It Don’t Work Out."
These three forthcoming vinyl recordings are available for pre-order by clicking here.
This past September, The Zombies performed at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, and their show earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
In 2019, The Zombies were inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
To learn more about The Zombies and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.
