The Zombies
have been eligible for this since 1989, and this marked their fourth career Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination
(they were previously nominated for the Classes of 2014, 2017 and 2018 respectively).
They will join fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks
(as a solo artist), Janet Jackson, The Cure
, Radiohead, and Roxy Music.
In the fan vote component, The Zombies earned the fourth-greatest amount of votes right behind Todd Rundgren, Stevie Nicks and Def Leppard, who accumulated the most fan votes.
The Zombies
band members (past and present) that will be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy, and Chris White.
Last year, Colin Blunstone
and Chris White
chatted with Digital Journal.
To learn more about The Zombies and their music, check out their official website
.