article imageThe Zombies to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
The Zombies have a major reason to celebrate. They have earned rock music's highest honor: an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Zombies have been eligible for this since 1989, and this marked their fourth career Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination (they were previously nominated for the Classes of 2014, 2017 and 2018 respectively).
They will join fellow Class of 2019 inductees Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks (as a solo artist), Janet Jackson, The Cure, Radiohead, and Roxy Music.
In the fan vote component, The Zombies earned the fourth-greatest amount of votes right behind Todd Rundgren, Stevie Nicks and Def Leppard, who accumulated the most fan votes.
The Zombies band members (past and present) that will be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy, and Chris White.
Last year, Colin Blunstone and Chris White chatted with Digital Journal.
To learn more about The Zombies and their music, check out their official website.
