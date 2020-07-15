By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Crossville - On August 27 to 30, 2020, The Woodshed Guitar Experience will be hosting a three-day socially distant guitar retreat. Digital Journal has the scoop. The lineup with feature some of of the greatest guitar players in the world such as Joe Bonamassa, Brent Mason, Andy Wood, Andy Timmons, Mark Lettieri, and Greg Koch. Click here to register. This is a one-of-a-kind experience that is designed to motivate and educate musicians by offering hands-on opportunities with some of the most talented artists and instrumentalists in the music industry. Lake Frances Retreats is an 150-acre private property; moreover, it features a private lake, and amenities nestled in East Tennessee. All of the events and classes will take place outdoors, weather permitting. If the weather does not cooperate, The Woodshed Guitar Experience has 30,000 square feet of well-ventilated indoor space that will allow classes to continue. The health and safety of all of their guests is their top priority, so only a limited number of applicants will be accepted at Lake Francis, which has the space to host for well over 1,000 people for this retreat, in an effort to create and maintain a very optimistic and safe environment. For more information on The Woodshed Guitar Experience, check out its There are in excess of 150 acres on the calm Cumberland plateau for safe social distancing, and that is where The Woodshed Guitar Experience will be hosting their three-day socially distant guitar retreat. It will be held from August 27 to 30 at Lake Frances Retreats in Crossville, Tennessee.The lineup with feature some of of the greatest guitar players in the world such as Joe Bonamassa, Brent Mason, Andy Wood, Andy Timmons, Mark Lettieri, and Greg Koch. Click here to register.This is a one-of-a-kind experience that is designed to motivate and educate musicians by offering hands-on opportunities with some of the most talented artists and instrumentalists in the music industry.Lake Frances Retreats is an 150-acre private property; moreover, it features a private lake, and amenities nestled in East Tennessee. All of the events and classes will take place outdoors, weather permitting. If the weather does not cooperate, The Woodshed Guitar Experience has 30,000 square feet of well-ventilated indoor space that will allow classes to continue.The health and safety of all of their guests is their top priority, so only a limited number of applicants will be accepted at Lake Francis, which has the space to host for well over 1,000 people for this retreat, in an effort to create and maintain a very optimistic and safe environment.For more information on The Woodshed Guitar Experience, check out its official website More about The Woodshed Guitar Experience, Guitar, Retreat, Tennessee The Woodshed Guitar ... Guitar Retreat Tennessee