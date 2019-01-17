By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Who will be kicking off their 2019 North American "Moving On" Tour in May. They will play two concerts in the New York area. In the fall, on September 15, The Who will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island. In addition, the award-winning rock band will be releasing their first studio album of new material in 13 years this year. Aside from Roger Daltrey on lead vocals and Pete Townshend on lead guitar, the line-up will consist of Simon Townshend on background vocals and guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards, Jon Button on bass, as well as Zak Starkey (Ringo Starr's son) on drums. They will also be joined by some of the greatest orchestras in the United States and Canada. The Who is known for such global smash hits as "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Pinball Wizard," among many others; moreover, The Who is regarded as one of the top three greatest rock legacies in the history of music. In 2008, they were the first rock group to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has played all over the globe including the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. They are also avidly involved in various charitable organizations. To learn more about The Who, check out their official The tour is produced by Live Nation and they will bring their rock classics to 29 cities. Their North American tour will begin on May 7, 2019, at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They will also be performing on May 13 at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City.In the fall, on September 15, The Who will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.In addition, the award-winning rock band will be releasing their first studio album of new material in 13 years this year. Aside from Roger Daltrey on lead vocals and Pete Townshend on lead guitar, the line-up will consist of Simon Townshend on background vocals and guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards, Jon Button on bass, as well as Zak Starkey (Ringo Starr's son) on drums. They will also be joined by some of the greatest orchestras in the United States and Canada.The Who is known for such global smash hits as "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Pinball Wizard," among many others; moreover, The Who is regarded as one of the top three greatest rock legacies in the history of music.In 2008, they were the first rock group to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has played all over the globe including the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. They are also avidly involved in various charitable organizations.To learn more about The Who, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about The Who, Tour, north american, moving on The Who Tour north american moving on