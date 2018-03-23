On March 31, Boyd will be performing a live show at the Prospectors Steakhouse & Club
in New Jersey. "I am so excited about playing in Jersey," he said, with excitement. "It has been a while since I've been in the area, and I am looking forward to sharing all the new music with the folks," Boyd added.
Boyd
was the winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition The Voice
, where he was mentored by country superstar Blake Shelton under "Team Blake." His latest studio album Top Shelf
earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, among many other music critics.
Top Shelf
is available on iTunes
.
To learn more about country artist Craig Wayne Boyd, check out his official homepage
, and Facebook page
.
: Craig Wayne Boyd chatted with Digital Journal
about his new album Top Shelf
, and the digital transformation of the country music business.