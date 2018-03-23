Email
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
Mount Laurel - Country singer-songwriter Craig Wayne Boyd opened up to Digital Journal about his upcoming concert in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, which will take place at the end of this month.
On March 31, Boyd will be performing a live show at the Prospectors Steakhouse & Club in New Jersey. "I am so excited about playing in Jersey," he said, with excitement. "It has been a while since I've been in the area, and I am looking forward to sharing all the new music with the folks," Boyd added.
Boyd was the winner of the seventh season of the reality singing competition The Voice, where he was mentored by country superstar Blake Shelton under "Team Blake." His latest studio album Top Shelf earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, among many other music critics.
Top Shelf is available on iTunes.
To learn more about country artist Craig Wayne Boyd, check out his official homepage, and Facebook page.
Read More: Craig Wayne Boyd chatted with Digital Journal about his new album Top Shelf, and the digital transformation of the country music business.
