"The Voice of Rock" Glenn Hughes will be bringing "Classic Deep Purple Live" to The Paramount in Huntington on April 23.
Hughes was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, as a band member of Deep Purple. An acclaimed rock band, Deep Purple originally formed in Hertford, England, back in 1968.
His show will consist of Deep Purple's greatest hits, as well as some of their rarities. To learn more about Hughes' upcoming "Classic Deep Purple Live" concert at The Paramount, check out the venue's official website.
On August 25, 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Hughes performed at The NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, and his show was well-received.
For more information on Glenn Hughes and his tour dates, check out his official website.
