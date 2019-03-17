Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Voice of Rock' to bring 'Deep Purple Live' to The Paramount

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - "The Voice of Rock" Glenn Hughes will be bringing "Classic Deep Purple Live" to The Paramount in Huntington on April 23.
Hughes was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, as a band member of Deep Purple. An acclaimed rock band, Deep Purple originally formed in Hertford, England, back in 1968.
His show will consist of Deep Purple's greatest hits, as well as some of their rarities. To learn more about Hughes' upcoming "Classic Deep Purple Live" concert at The Paramount, check out the venue's official website.
On August 25, 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Hughes performed at The NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, and his show was well-received.
For more information on Glenn Hughes and his tour dates, check out his official website.
Read More: Glenn Hughes chatted with Digital Journal last summer about his U.S. tour.
More about the voice of rock, glenn hughes, the paramount, Deep Purple
 
Latest News
Top News
Gearbest misconfiguration exposes 1.5 million records Special
737 MAX disaster pushes Boeing into crisis mode
Op-Ed: How big a security threat is Huawei?
Greek city remembers first train that sent its Jews to Auschwitz
Review: Engelbert Humperdinck serenades fans for St. Patrick's Day Special
Trump slammed for 'silence' on white supremacist threat
Denise Richards joins the cast of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Op-Ed: Sleep deprivation is a major social problem
French govt admits security 'flaws' in violent Paris riots
Richard Marx talks Carnegie Hall show, music career, technology Special