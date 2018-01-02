By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York City - On January 13, 2018, multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is coming to New York City to perform at City Winery. The Verve Pipe announced a headlining tour for early 2018, which includes a stop in New York's City Winery. Depending on the venue, the band will perform three different types of shows during this tour: a full electric rock show, a stripped down acoustic show of their hit songs and fan favorites, or an acoustic re-imagining of their platinum-selling debut album Villains. The Michigan-based band, which formed in 1992, is made up of Brian Vander Ark on vocals and guitar, Lou Mesa on lead guitar, Randy Sly on keyboards and background vocals, Joel Ferguson on bass and backing vocals, Sam Briggs on drums and percussion, Channing Lee on background vocals, as well as Craig Griffith on harmonica and backing vocals. Throughout their musical career, The Verve Pipe has performed rock and children's shows all over North America, where they have appeared in Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Lincoln Center, Hangout Music Festival, and SummerStage in Central Park, among others. To learn more about alternative rock band The Verve Pipe and their tour dates, check out their The band is recognized worldwide for their smash radio singles "Photograph," "Hero," "Never Let You Down," and their chart-topping single, "The Freshmen," from 1997; moreover, their song "Colorful" was featured in the motion picture Rock Star, starring Mark Wahlberg.The Verve Pipe announced a headlining tour for early 2018, which includes a stop in New York's City Winery. Depending on the venue, the band will perform three different types of shows during this tour: a full electric rock show, a stripped down acoustic show of their hit songs and fan favorites, or an acoustic re-imagining of their platinum-selling debut album Villains.The Michigan-based band, which formed in 1992, is made up of Brian Vander Ark on vocals and guitar, Lou Mesa on lead guitar, Randy Sly on keyboards and background vocals, Joel Ferguson on bass and backing vocals, Sam Briggs on drums and percussion, Channing Lee on background vocals, as well as Craig Griffith on harmonica and backing vocals.Throughout their musical career, The Verve Pipe has performed rock and children's shows all over North America, where they have appeared in Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Lincoln Center, Hangout Music Festival, and SummerStage in Central Park, among others.To learn more about alternative rock band The Verve Pipe and their tour dates, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about The Verve Pipe, city winery, New york, Band The Verve Pipe city winery New york Band