Phil Solem of The Rembrandts chatted with Digital Journal about their forthcoming studio album, "Via Satellite," which will be released on August 23, 2019, via Blue Elan Records.

"The new album was a long time coming," said Solem. "We had been putting together a record for some time. We kept adding to the song list, and we have several versions of what this record has come out to be. We just kept updating it, and it just went on and on."

For this new album, their songwriting inspiration was derived from "all over the map." "I start with a blank canvas and things just come to me, and it's almost like things are being whispered in my ear, and the blanks get filled in," he said.

Throughout their respected career in the music industry, The Rembrandts are known for their smash single "I'll Be There for You", which was the theme song for the popular sitcom, Friends, first broadcast in 1994,[1] and their Top 20 single "Just the Way It Is, Baby."

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Take what turns your crank and run with it. Get that crank going, and then see what happens."

Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, Solem said, "For me, I don't see any possibility of doing anything else. The music is always happening. The business has gotten a little weird, and it's just different. Everything has changed in the last few years. Life on earth has taken so many twists and turns."

"We are releasing this album on vinyl too, so that's going to be a quirky little trip since it's making a resurgence," he added.

Digital transformation of the music industry

On the impact of technology on the music and entertainment business, Solem said, "It's fascinating. It has also been the reason that we have taken so long to put something out: everything is moving so fast, and we are kind of in the slow lane. It's fantastic that you can become a subscriber and have access to anything that you are looking for."

Solem is all for the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age. "It's about time. I hope the protection is truly protective and I hope it makes the numbers higher," he said.

Their upcoming album, Via Satellite, is available for pre-order by clicking here. "I hope the fans open up their earholes with this album and see what happens, and look for the hidden messages," he said.

To learn more about The Rembrandts and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page