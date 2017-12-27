New York
On December 30, The Pointer Sisters will be performing at the iconic B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square in New York City.
The Pointer Sisters were one of the most successful pop and R&B groups to emerge from the '70s. They began their formal vocal training in their father's church, The Church of God in West Oakland, California. They went on to achieve global fame, and they subsequently secured a place in pop music history as a dynamic all-female group.
Throughout their accomplished career in the music industry, The Pointer Sisters have won three Grammy Awards, and they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 29, 1994. In 1975, their song "Fairytale" earned them a Grammy for "Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group," and 10 years later, in 1985, "Jump (For My Love)," garnered them a Grammy for "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal; moreover, that same year, "Automatic" won the Grammy award for "Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices."
In 2005, The Pointer Sisters were inducted into the coveted Vocal Group Hall of Fame.
Their December 30th show will take place at 8 p.m. EST at the B.B. King Blues Club in Manhattan. To learn more about The Pointer Sisters' upcoming show at B.B. King's, visit the venue's website.
For more information on The Pointer Sisters, check out their official homepage, and their Facebook page.