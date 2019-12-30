Each year, The Paramount
has steadily been rising up the charts, and now, it sits at No. 3. It continues to host a wide variety of events ranging from tribute concerts to national touring acts and bands from all genres of music, to family-friendly and children's shows, to comedy shows to boxing matches, as well as private events. The multi-faceted venue hosts on average 200 events a year.
The Paramount
is in the running for "Best Concert Venue on Long Island
" in the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition, an honor that it previously won back in 2016 and 2014.
In January of 2018, as Digital Journal reported
, The Paramount celebrated its 1,000th show.
