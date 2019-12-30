Email
article imageThe Paramount in Huntington ranks No. 3 worldwide in Club Venues

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - The Paramount in Huntington has accomplished a major commercial milestone. It ranks No. 3 worldwide for highest attended club venues.
Each year, The Paramount has steadily been rising up the charts, and now, it sits at No. 3. It continues to host a wide variety of events ranging from tribute concerts to national touring acts and bands from all genres of music, to family-friendly and children's shows, to comedy shows to boxing matches, as well as private events. The multi-faceted venue hosts on average 200 events a year.
The Paramount is in the running for "Best Concert Venue on Long Island" in the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition, an honor that it previously won back in 2016 and 2014.
In January of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, The Paramount celebrated its 1,000th show.
To learn more about The Paramount in Huntington, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
