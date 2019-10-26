Email
The Notorious B.I.G. earns nod for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The late American rapper, Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G., earned a nod for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
The Notorious B.I.G. was posthumously recognized with a nod in his first year of eligibility, and he is nominated in the "Performers" category. He is nominated alongside 15 other musical acts, which include Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest, Dave Matthews Band, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Todd Rundgren, T. Rex, and the late Whitney Houston.
He is recognized for releasing two of the most influential albums in the history of hip hop music, Ready to Die in 1994, and Life After Death in 1997, in his short but impactful music career.
In addition, he is one of nine artists that appears on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
The Notorious B.I.G. passed away on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, from a gunshot wound, but his music and legacy continue to be an influence on the younger generations.
To learn more about the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, check out the official Rock Hall homepage.
More about The Notorious BIG, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rapper, christopher wallace
 
