Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music New York - Musical sisters Monika and Karen Walker of the band The New Tarot sat down and chatted with me prior to their show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on February 22. They shared that their father will be in the audience tonight, so they will be singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" in his honor, since they really want him to cry. On the concept of their new album, Monika said, "It's pretty out there, but we had a lot of fun writing it. We just finished recording it." Karen continued, "Basically, this guy, named John Dee, based on the historical figure, is in a modern-day world and he opens up his mother's belongings, and finds a box, where he summons an angel, who promises him infinite power in exchange of wearing an alien symbol. It gets crazy and there's a love story in there, and a political tune. The album is like a rock opera." The New Tarot listed their manager, Richard, as a big motivator. "Also, singing and performing. We both really care about singing, and we enjoy making new songs," Karen explained. Regarding their new single, " They revealed that they have Greek roots in them. "Our mother lives in Lagonisi, Greece, right now. It is very cute there, and she lives there with our grandfather," Monika said. They also noted that they enjoyed performing for a large audience in Greece. Digital transformation of music industry The New Tarot both concurred that technology has changed the music industry. "Every song is a sample," Karen said. "When we were kids, we had LimeWire and Napster, and even that stuff started to change the game. Technology made branding a bigger part of becoming an artist," Monika added. They listed David Byrne of Talking Heads, the late Tom Petty, and headliner David Cook as their dream collaboration choices. "Mistake To Choose" is available on To learn more about alternative rock band The New Tarot, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed They opened for American Idol Season 7 winner and singer-songwriter David Cook . "We love it here. Le Poisson Rouge is so great," Monika said. "Tonight, it is just me and my sister," Karen added. "You can expect to hear notes, tones and rhythms."They shared that their father will be in the audience tonight, so they will be singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" in his honor, since they really want him to cry.On the concept of their new album, Monika said, "It's pretty out there, but we had a lot of fun writing it. We just finished recording it."Karen continued, "Basically, this guy, named John Dee, based on the historical figure, is in a modern-day world and he opens up his mother's belongings, and finds a box, where he summons an angel, who promises him infinite power in exchange of wearing an alien symbol. It gets crazy and there's a love story in there, and a political tune. The album is like a rock opera."The New Tarot listed their manager, Richard, as a big motivator. "Also, singing and performing. We both really care about singing, and we enjoy making new songs," Karen explained.Regarding their new single, " Mistake To Choose ," Monika said, "We have been working on that one, hoping to get it out in a good light. It got there is a good light."They revealed that they have Greek roots in them. "Our mother lives in Lagonisi, Greece, right now. It is very cute there, and she lives there with our grandfather," Monika said. They also noted that they enjoyed performing for a large audience in Greece.The New Tarot both concurred that technology has changed the music industry. "Every song is a sample," Karen said. "When we were kids, we had LimeWire and Napster, and even that stuff started to change the game. Technology made branding a bigger part of becoming an artist," Monika added.They listed David Byrne of Talking Heads, the late Tom Petty, and headliner David Cook as their dream collaboration choices."Mistake To Choose" is available on iTunes To learn more about alternative rock band The New Tarot, check out their official website : Digital Journal reviewed The New Tarot's show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. More about The New Tarot, David cook, New york, Band The New Tarot David cook New york Band