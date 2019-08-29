Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Vocalist and guitarist Brady Parks of The National Parks chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming show at Mercury Lounge in Manhattan, their song "Lights in the City" and being a band in the digital age of music. Regarding their song "Lights in the City," Parks said, "It is a song that came during a time of big transition for me. I had just graduated college, moved to a new city and was in the beginning stages of a new relationship. Everything was new and unknown and exciting. It was a crazy, chaotic and beautiful time for me and this song was written while I was trying to find my footing through all of it." On their plans for the future, he admitted, "We have a lot of plans for the future." "It's an exciting time for us with new music, new tours and new videos on the horizon. We can't wait to start sharing what we've been working on with everyone," he explained. Regarding their musical inspirations, he said, "We are inspired by the world around us, love, heartbreak, and all of the things that we go through as humans. We love writing about nature and finding parallels between the outdoors and every aspect of our lives." On being artists in this digital age, he said, "As an independent band, we love being able to release music and connect with people with the click of a button. It's always exciting and fresh and we're always brainstorming ways to reach our fans. It's an exciting time." Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine as musicians, Parks said, "We are constantly using technology as a band. We love using social media to connect with our fans and to interact with them. We love checking the data on Spotify and socials to see where are fans are at and what they like. There is always something to do and at times it can seem overwhelming but we love it." The National Parks listed Chris Martin of Coldplay and Justin Vernon, the frontman of Bon Iver as their dream collaboration choices. "They are both creative geniuses," he said. For their fans, they concluded, "We can't wait to see you all. Come ready to dance, clap and sing with us. We love going all out on stage and we can't wait to be back in New York. This is a show that we've been looking forward to for a long time so we will be going as hard as we can. It's gonna be wild." To learn more about The National Parks, check out their On September 12, they will be performing at Mercury Lounge in New York City. "We're so excited to be coming back to New York and playing Mercury Lounge. You can expect a high energy performance with lots of crowd singing, dancing, and good vibes. "They are both creative geniuses," he said.For their fans, they concluded, "We can't wait to see you all. Come ready to dance, clap and sing with us. We love going all out on stage and we can't wait to be back in New York. This is a show that we've been looking forward to for a long time so we will be going as hard as we can. It's gonna be wild."To learn more about The National Parks, check out their official Facebook page and their homepage