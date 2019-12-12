Email
article imageThe Monkees put fans, listeners in the holiday spirit this season

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
The iconic pop-rock group The Monkees are putting their fans and listeners in the holiday spirit this month with vinyl and digital releases and customized holiday e-cards.
First and foremost, they have released their holiday album, Christmas Party on red and white vinyl.
In addition, fans and listeners can also hear that Christmas collection on such digital providers as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.
Finally, The Monkees are offering their listening audience a chance to spread a little holiday cheer with a Monkees e-card, where they can send a custom e-card to their loved ones with a holiday message, by clicking here.
Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith are also embarking on a tour in April of 2020 entitled "An Evening with The Monkees."
In other Monkees news, as Digital Journal reported, the songwriting duo Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart (Boyce and Hart), has scored a nod for the Songwriters Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020.
Boyce and Hart songwriting team of The Monkees
Boyce and Hart, songwriting team of The Monkees
Wikimedia Commons
To learn more about The Monkees, check out their official Facebook page.
More about The Monkees, Holiday, Album, ecard, Group
 
