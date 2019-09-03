Email
article imageThe Monkees' Micky Dolenz to perform at Atlantic City, New Jersey

By Markos Papadatos     51 mins ago in Music
Atlantic City - On September 21, Micky Dolenz of the group The Monkees will be performing at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
This show will be a part of the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - A Tribute to The Beatles' White Album" Tour, which celebrates the landmark Beatles White album turning 50 years old.
In this tour, Dolenz will find himself in the company of such acclaimed musicians as Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, singer Jason Scheff (formerly of Chicago) and Joey Molland (the guitarist of Badfinger). This is a tour that Dolenz has been "really looking forward to" for quite a while.
Most impressive about The Monkees is that they were a band that was created for television, yet they were able to conquer the pop charts.
To this day, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith still tour as a duo. They performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island this past March, where they paid a moving homage to Pete Tork. Dolenz also celebrated his 74th birthday at this show.
Micky Dolenz blowing out the candles of his carrot cake
Gary Hahn
To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his tour dates, visit his official website, and for more information on his furniture business, which he runs with his daughter, visit its homepage.
More about The Monkees, Micky Dolenz, Atlantic city, New jersey
 
