This show will be a part of the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - A Tribute to The Beatles' White Album
" Tour, which celebrates the landmark Beatles White
album turning 50 years old.
In this tour, Dolenz will find himself in the company of such acclaimed musicians as Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, singer Jason Scheff (formerly of Chicago) and Joey Molland (the guitarist of Badfinger). This is a tour that Dolenz has been "really looking forward to" for quite a while.
Most impressive about The Monkees is that they were a band that was created for television
, yet they were able to conquer the pop charts.
To this day, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith still tour as a duo. They performed at The Paramount
in Huntington on Long Island this past March, where they paid a moving homage to Pete Tork. Dolenz also celebrated his 74th birthday
at this show.
Micky Dolenz blowing out the candles of his carrot cake
Gary Hahn
