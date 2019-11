The Monkees celebrate 53 years of classic song peaking at No. 1

"Last Train to Clarksville" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts on November 5, 1966. It was co-written by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, both of which were just nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame (Class of 2020). The song was a track featured on their self-titled debut album, The Monkees.Micky Dolenz, the acclaimed drummer of The Monkees, sang the lead vocals on "Last Train to Clarksville"; moreover, it was featured in seven episodes of the group's hit television series, which was a record in itself.Aside from Micky Dolenz , The Monkees was comprised of Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork.Speaking of their acclaimed TV sitcom, as Digital Journal reported , it debuted on September 12, 1966.In other Micky Dolenz news, he is featured on the Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories tribute album, which can out on October 25, and he sings " Perfectly Beautiful Day ."To learn more about Micky Dolenz, check out his official Facebook page