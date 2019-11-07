The Monkees celebrate 53 years of classic song peaking at No. 1

On November 5, the iconic rock group The Monkees celebrated the 53rd year anniversary of their classic hit "Last Train to Clarksville" topping the charts.
"Last Train to Clarksville" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts on November 5, 1966. It was co-written by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, both of which were just nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame (Class of 2020). The song was a track featured on their self-titled debut album, The Monkees.
Micky Dolenz, the acclaimed drummer of The Monkees, sang the lead vocals on "Last Train to Clarksville"; moreover, it was featured in seven episodes of the group's hit television series, which was a record in itself.
Aside from Micky Dolenz, The Monkees was comprised of Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork.
Speaking of their acclaimed TV sitcom, as Digital Journal reported, it debuted on September 12, 1966.
In other Micky Dolenz news, he is featured on the Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories tribute album, which can out on October 25, and he sings "Perfectly Beautiful Day."
