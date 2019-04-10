The Marshall Tucker Band to play The Paramount in 2019 tour

Email
article imageThe Marshall Tucker Band to play The Paramount in 2019 tour

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - The acclaimed southern rock band, The Marshall Tucker Band, will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington this summer.
They will be performing on June 27 at The Paramount on Long Island. This show will be a part of their "Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour." Country singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson and Them Dirty Roses will serve as their special musical guests.
The Marshall Tucker Band has been out on the road touring for well over 45 years, and lead singer Doug Gray is their sole original member.
Aside from Doug Gray, the current line-up of the group is Marcus James Henderson on the keyboard, flute and vocals, guitarist Chris Kicks, guitarist Rick Willis, bassist Tony Black and drummer B.B. Borden.
They are known for such southern rock standards as "Heard It In a Love Song," "Can't You See," "24 Hours at a Time," "Fire on the Mountain," and "Blue Ridge Mountain Sky."
To learn more about this Marshall Tucker Band show at The Paramount, check out the venue's official homepage.
More about The Marshall Tucker Band, doug gray, 2019, Tour, the paramount
 
