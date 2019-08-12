New York
On August 23rd, acclaimed southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band, will be performing at the Sony Hall in New York City.
They will be joined by The Bennett Brothers, who will serve as their opening act. This tour stop is a part of their 2019 "Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour." This iconic southern rock group has been touring for the past 48 years.
To learn more about this upcoming Marshall Tucker Band concert at Sony Hall, check out the venue's official homepage.
In June of 2019, The Marshall Tucker Band played The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where they earned a glowing review for their live show.
Doug Gray, the lead singer and sole original member, chatted with Digital Journal about the tour, the resurgence of vinyl and the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act.
For more information on the Marshall Tucker Band, visit their Facebook page.