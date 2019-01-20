By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The iconic southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band, has kicked off their 2019 "Through Hell & High Water… And Back Tour." On March 14, The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing at The Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead on Long Island, and on the following day, March 14, they will be playing the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. On June 27, 2019, they will be performing at The southern rock band is made up of sole original member Doug Gray on lead vocals, Marcus James Henderson on flute, keyboards, and vocals, Chris Hicks on guitar and vocals, Rick Willis on guitar and vocals, Tony Black on bass, as well as B.B. Borden on drums. Doug Gray noted that when they started the band in the early '70s, they did it for "beer money on weekends." "Never in a million years would I have believed that we would still be out here jamming' for as long as we have," he said. "What a journey. Onward we ride," he exclaimed. To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their 2019 tour dates, check out their This tour will include stops in Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Verona (New York), Charleston (South Carolina), as well as the 2019 Southern Rock Cruise. The Marshall Tucker Band is entering their 48th year on the road touring, and they are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.On March 14, The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing at The Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead on Long Island, and on the following day, March 14, they will be playing the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.On June 27, 2019, they will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.The southern rock band is made up of sole original member Doug Gray on lead vocals, Marcus James Henderson on flute, keyboards, and vocals, Chris Hicks on guitar and vocals, Rick Willis on guitar and vocals, Tony Black on bass, as well as B.B. Borden on drums.Doug Gray noted that when they started the band in the early '70s, they did it for "beer money on weekends." "Never in a million years would I have believed that we would still be out here jamming' for as long as we have," he said. "What a journey. Onward we ride," he exclaimed.To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their 2019 tour dates, check out their official website More about The Marshall Tucker Band, southern rock, Tour, New york, Long island The Marshall Tucker ... southern rock Tour New york Long island doug gray