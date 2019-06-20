Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On June 20, Doug Gray of the iconic southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band chatted with Digital Journal about their tour and their upcoming show at The Paramount. "We have continuously been out there badgering the whole world. We beat them down like puppy dogs and we are going to go there as timid guys and stand up on that stage and act like mad dogs," Gray said with a laugh. Particularly impressive about The Marshall Tucker Band is that they have been touring for 48 years. "We have been blessed by a lot of different changes. We had to live with them," he said. "This is probably the easiest time we've had while on tour. We go out to play shows and we get to spend it with some many great and different people," he added. He underscored that The Marshall Tucker Band is about every band member as a whole. "That's the best part," he admitted. "There is so much passion in this band." With the resurgence of vinyl, he shared that they cut their first vinyl four years ago. "That was of the original records," he said. "The sound, the quality, and nostalgia stand out with vinyl. It's a dream thing when people bring three generations of fans to our shows. It doesn't get any better than that." On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Gray said, "I think anybody that does a piece of work should be repaid in some sort of way with that. We all work for what we do. Passing the MMA, made it easier for the new musicians. I always tell people to pay attention to who is guarding your wallet. After that, you will know where every penny is going." To learn more about On June 27, The Marshall Tucker Band will be playing The Paramount in Huntington, where they will be joined by Lauren Davidson and Them Dirty Roses as their special musical guests. "The Paramount has a historic value now," he said. "We have been there so many times.""We have continuously been out there badgering the whole world. We beat them down like puppy dogs and we are going to go there as timid guys and stand up on that stage and act like mad dogs," Gray said with a laugh.Particularly impressive about The Marshall Tucker Band is that they have been touring for 48 years. "We have been blessed by a lot of different changes. We had to live with them," he said. "This is probably the easiest time we've had while on tour. We go out to play shows and we get to spend it with some many great and different people," he added.He underscored that The Marshall Tucker Band is about every band member as a whole. "That's the best part," he admitted. "There is so much passion in this band."With the resurgence of vinyl, he shared that they cut their first vinyl four years ago. "That was of the original records," he said. "The sound, the quality, and nostalgia stand out with vinyl. It's a dream thing when people bring three generations of fans to our shows. It doesn't get any better than that."On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Gray said, "I think anybody that does a piece of work should be repaid in some sort of way with that. We all work for what we do. Passing the MMA, made it easier for the new musicians. I always tell people to pay attention to who is guarding your wallet. After that, you will know where every penny is going."To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their music, check out their official Facebook page More about The Marshall Tucker Band, Vinyl, Southern, Rock, Band The Marshall Tucker ... Vinyl Southern Rock Band Group