Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe Marshall Tucker Band kicks off second leg of 2019 tour

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Marshall Tucker Band announced the second leg of their critically-acclaimed "Through Hell & High Water... and Back" Tour.
This year, The Marshall Tucker Band performed in excess of 100 live concerts. They have been touring for 47 years, and they have now added 36 more show dates on the second leg of their tour.
The acclaimed southern rock group will be playing in such places as Washington, Boise, Idaho, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mobile, Alabama, Red Bank, New Jersey, and St. Louis, Missouri, among others.
The sole original member and lead singer of the group, Doug Gray, expressed that he and the band members cherish all of the years of performing, smiling and laughing with their fans.
Gray is looking forward to being with his "great" band members and their crew for their forthcoming concerts as they round out the year.
"We are also looking forward to the shows that are already booked for next year but are not announced yet. I live for this, and our loyal fans have never let us down," Gray expressed.
The second leg of the 2019 tour will begin tonight, September 5, at Uncle Sam's Amphitheatre in Washington state, and it will culminate on December 8 at The Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead on Long Island, New York.
This past June, they played The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their tour dates, check out their official website.
Read More: The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray chatted with Digital Journal in June of 2019.
More about The Marshall Tucker Band, Tour, 2019
 
Latest News
Top News
Confusion and delays at Nassau airport hamper hurricane response
Italy coalition faces immigration high wire challenge
Ancient DNA study illuminates Indo-European language origins
Nigeria hardens rhetoric over anti-immigrant violence in S. Africa
'It's hell everywhere': collecting Dorian's dead in ravaged Bahamas
Kristin Chenoweth talks new album 'For the Girls' and digital age Special
Review: Billy Flynn captivates on Days of Our Lives digital series finale Special
Facebook users' phone numbers exposed online Special
Destination Moon: Exploring our relationship with our satellite Special
Ilana Rein talks about 'Perception' film, Wes Ramsey and future Special