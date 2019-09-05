By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The Marshall Tucker Band announced the second leg of their critically-acclaimed "Through Hell & High Water... and Back" Tour. The acclaimed southern rock group will be playing in such places as Washington, Boise, Idaho, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mobile, Alabama, Red Bank, New Jersey, and St. Louis, Missouri, among others. The sole original member and lead singer of the group, Doug Gray, expressed that he and the band members cherish all of the years of performing, smiling and laughing with their fans. Gray is looking forward to being with his "great" band members and their crew for their forthcoming concerts as they round out the year. "We are also looking forward to the shows that are already booked for next year but are not announced yet. I live for this, and our loyal fans have never let us down," Gray expressed. The second leg of the 2019 tour will begin tonight, September 5, at Uncle Sam's Amphitheatre in Washington state, and it will culminate on December 8 at The Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead on Long Island, New York. This past June, they played To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their tour dates, check out their Read More: The Marshall Tucker Band's This year, The Marshall Tucker Band performed in excess of 100 live concerts. They have been touring for 47 years, and they have now added 36 more show dates on the second leg of their tour.The acclaimed southern rock group will be playing in such places as Washington, Boise, Idaho, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mobile, Alabama, Red Bank, New Jersey, and St. Louis, Missouri, among others.The sole original member and lead singer of the group, Doug Gray, expressed that he and the band members cherish all of the years of performing, smiling and laughing with their fans.Gray is looking forward to being with his "great" band members and their crew for their forthcoming concerts as they round out the year."We are also looking forward to the shows that are already booked for next year but are not announced yet. I live for this, and our loyal fans have never let us down," Gray expressed.The second leg of the 2019 tour will begin tonight, September 5, at Uncle Sam's Amphitheatre in Washington state, and it will culminate on December 8 at The Suffolk Theatre in Riverhead on Long Island, New York.This past June, they played The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their tour dates, check out their official website : The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray chatted with Digital Journal in June of 2019. More about The Marshall Tucker Band, Tour, 2019 The Marshall Tucker ... Tour 2019