article imageThe Marshall Tucker Band inks a deal with United Talent Agency

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
The iconic southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band has inked a deal with the United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This deal with UTA will include exclusive representation for The Marshall Tucker Band all over the globe in such areas as live concert bookings, literary deals, as well as film and TV placements.
In 2022, The Marshall Tucker Band will be celebrating five decades since it was originally founded in Spartanburg, South Carolina, back in 1972. They have sold millions of albums, and they have performed in venues all over the world. This acclaimed southern rock group's golden anniversary is on the horizon.
Doug Gray, who is the lead singer and sole original member of the band, is really thrilled about what the future holds for them.
He shared that he and his band-mates are excited to be working with the United Talent Agency. "Individually and wholly, we feel as if this company is the organization to take us into our 50th year. We are looking forward to seeing you all down the road," Gray exclaimed.
The band is managed by Charlie Brusco and Darren Hagen of Red Light Management.
To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their latest news, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
