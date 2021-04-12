The Marshall Tucker Band headed to Long Island this summer

An iconic southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band
will be performing at John J. Burns Park in East Massapequa on July 6. Later on, in the summer, they will perform at the Montauk Lighthouse in Montauk, New York on August 21. It has been a while (well over a year) since they last toured due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug Gray
is the lead singer and the sole original member of the acclaimed group.
This past February, as Digital Journal reported
, The Marshall Tucker Band
inked a deal with the United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation.
To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band
and their 2021 tour schedule, check out their official website
, and follow them on Facebook
.