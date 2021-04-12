The Marshall Tucker Band headed to Long Island this summer

Email
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Massapequa - The Marshall Tucker Band is headed to Massapequa on Long Island for concerts this summer. Digital Journal has the scoop.
An iconic southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing at John J. Burns Park in East Massapequa on July 6. Later on, in the summer, they will perform at the Montauk Lighthouse in Montauk, New York on August 21. It has been a while (well over a year) since they last toured due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug Gray is the lead singer and the sole original member of the acclaimed group.
This past February, as Digital Journal reported, The Marshall Tucker Band inked a deal with the United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation.
To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band and their 2021 tour schedule, check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook.
