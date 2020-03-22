"To one of the old guys that taught me so much, God Bless you, Kenny Rogers
," Doug Gray the lead singer and sole original member of The Marshall Tucker Band remarked. "Keep an eye out for Larry Butler," Gray added, referring to the late country music producer and songwriter that worked with Rogers who had passed away in 2012.
Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels
expressed his gratitude to Rogers and the impact that he made in the country music business. "Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories — classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much. Rest in peace, Gambler," Daniels said.
The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band were scheduled to tour together as part of the "Fire on the Mountain
" Tour in 2020, but many of their shows have been postponed for the time being due to overwhelming Coronavirus concerns.
